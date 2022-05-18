Unemployment Continues To Fall, Participation Rises Slightly

The Mountain State still lags behind the rest of the country based on the percentage of working-age citizens who are working or looking for work. The national average is 62.4 percent .

Unemployment rates in West Virginia continue to fall as the job market remains hot nationwide.

Gov. Jim Justice announced Wednesday that West Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate is now 3.6 percent . That sets a record for the lowest unemployment rate in state history.

West Virginia's seasonally adjusted unemployment rates:

Oct. 2021: 4.3 percent

Nov. 2021: 4.3 percent

Dec. 2021: 4.3 percent

Jan. 2022: 4.1 percent

Feb. 2022: 3.9 percent

March 2022: 3.7 percent

April 2022: 3.6 percent

The state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate has now decreased every month for two years straight – a total of 24 consecutive months.

Since April 2021, total nonfarm payroll employment has increased by 17,400.

Employment gains included 7,400 in leisure and hospitality, 3,500 in professional and business services, 3,500 in trade, transportation, and utilities, 1,500 in mining and logging, 1,300 in construction, 1,200 in manufacturing, 900 in other services, 800 in financial activities, and 300 in information.

Employment declines included 1,900 in education and health services and 1,100 in government.

West Virginia’s seasonally adjusted labor force participation rate increased by one-tenth of a percentage point to 55.1 percent as well. January 2020 was the last time the state’s labor force participation was higher.