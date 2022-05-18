Manchin, Capito Ask Buttigieg For Quick Approval Of Yeager Projects

U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito have asked U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to move forward with plans to modernize Yeager Airport’s taxiway and terminal.

The airport, which boarded almost 500,000 passengers in 2019, needs to move its gates and concourse areas and relocate its main taxiway to meet current Federal Aviation Administration standards.

The terminal project qualifies for grants from the recently enacted Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which both senators supported.

In a letter to Buttigieg, Manchin and Capito asked for a categorical exclusion – that is, an expedited permitting and review process.

Federal law typically requires a lengthy environmental analysis that can delay such projects.