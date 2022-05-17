W.Va. National Guard Member Latest Arrest In January 6 Insurrection Investigation

Last week, federal officers arrested West Virginia National Guard aerospace medical technician, Sgt. Jamie Lynn Ferguson. The 45-year-old Virginia resident faces four federal charges: entering and remaining in a restricted building; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and parading; demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. She said she was wearing a sweatshirt with “Trump Girl” on it when illegally inside the U.S. Capitol.

Four West Virginians have already pleaded guilty to crimes involved in the January 6th insurrection.

Derrick Evans

Former Wayne County delegate Derrick Evans resigned his elected office after being arrested. His charges include: one count of knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and one count of violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol Grounds. His sentencing is set for June. He faces up to a five year prison term and fines of up to $250,000.

United States District Court of the District of Columbia Eric Barber

Former Parkersburg councilman Eric Barber was charged with: entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a capitol building or grounds; parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building. Barbour admitted he wore a Kevlar helmet into the Capitol and stole a charger from a C-SPAN station. He is awaiting a June sentencing.

United States District Court of the District of Columbia Jeffery Finley

Jeffery Finley of Martinsburg is president of the Proud Boys West Virginia chapter. His charges include: knowingly entering and remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct in any restricted buildings or grounds. His sentencing is set for July.

U.S. Capitol Police Surveillance video from U.S. Capitol Police shows West Virginia resident Gracyn Courtright carrying a “Members Only” sign inside the Capitol on Jan. 6.

College student Gracyn Courtright of Hurricane has served her 30 days for entering a restricted building. She had to perform 60 days of community service and pay $500 in restitution.

United States District Court of the District of Columbia George Tanios

Additionally, Morgantown’s George Tanios was accused of assaulting three Capitol police officers with pepper spray. His charges include: assault on a federal officer with a dangerous weapon; conspiracy to injure an officer; civil disorder and obstructing or impeding any official proceeding; physical violence on restricted grounds while carrying a dangerous weapon and resulting in significant bodily injury; violent entry and disorderly conduct in an act of physical violence on Capitol Grounds. His plea negotiation continues.

Police say about 800 protesters stormed the U.S Capitol on that day.

