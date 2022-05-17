Millions For Housing Coming To W.Va.

West Virginia will receive millions of dollars from the federal government to help provide housing across the state.

Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced Monday that the state will receive more than $41 million from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

In a press release, Manchin highlighted the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on housing and expressed his gratitude to HUD for helping to, “expand opportunities for stable, accessible housing in our communities.”

The money will go to 20 West Virginia housing authorities. The state of West Virginia itself will receive close to $27 million across six grants and programs including the Recovery Housing Program aimed at providing transitional housing for individuals in recovery from a substance-use disorder.

The city of Huntington will receive the next-largest portion of more than $2 million across three grants.

Other recipients include the state’s major cities like Charleston, and Wheeling, as well as four counties: Marion, Kanawha, Cabell, and Mingo. The Housing Authority of the City of Point Pleasant is the only entity on the list that is not a state or local government.