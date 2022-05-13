© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Government

New Justice Joins W.Va. Supreme Court In Investiture Ceremony

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Associated Press
Published May 13, 2022 at 2:34 PM EDT
Supreme Court-West Virginia
J. Alex Wilson
/
Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia via AP
Justice C. Haley Bunn speaks during a public investiture ceremony, Thursday, May 12, 2022 in Charleston, West Virginia. Justice Bunn was appointed to the Supreme Court on April 6, 2022, by Gov. Jim Justice.

The West Virginia Supreme Court's newest member has joined the court in an investiture ceremony.

Justice C. Haley Bunn of Oceana in Wyoming County is the youngest woman to serve in the post, the court said. The ceremony was held Thursday.

Bunn succeeds Evan Jenkins, who resigned in February. The term expires in 2024.

She graduated with honors from West Virginia University and the West Virginia University College of Law and was in private practice in Charleston before spending seven years as a federal prosecutor.

Bunn prosecuted West Virginia doctors for illegally prescribing opioids, as well as opioid dealers and distributors. After leaving the U.S. attorney's office, she rejoined Steptoe & Johnson law firm.

Government C. Haley BunnWest Virginia Supreme Court of AppealsWyoming County
