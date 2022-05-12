PEIA Boosts Salary Tiers Ahead of State Employee Across-the-Board Pay Raises

The West Virginia Legislature passed pay raises for all state employees during the regular legislative session – approximately $2,550 per employee. To keep those employees from having to immediately pay more for their health insurance because of the pay raises, the Public Employees Insurance Agency (PEIA) State Fund is raising its salary tiers by $2,700.

The increase to the salary tiers will prevent policyholders from moving into a new tier as a result of the pay raise, which would result in higher premiums for those individuals, as well as higher deductibles and out-of-pocket maximums. Without this change, more than 15,000 active state fund employees would have been affected.

“The impact of salary increases on the salary-based premiums has historically been a cause for concern among state fund employees,” said acting PEIA director Jason Haught.

The salary tier increases will become effective August 1, 2022.