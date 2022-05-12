© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Government

PEIA Boosts Salary Tiers Ahead of State Employee Across-the-Board Pay Raises

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Eric Douglas
Published May 12, 2022 at 4:03 PM EDT
Public employees will be able to keep their pay raises, rather than paying out more in PEIA benefits.

The West Virginia Legislature passed pay raises for all state employees during the regular legislative session – approximately $2,550 per employee. To keep those employees from having to immediately pay more for their health insurance because of the pay raises, the Public Employees Insurance Agency (PEIA) State Fund is raising its salary tiers by $2,700.

The increase to the salary tiers will prevent policyholders from moving into a new tier as a result of the pay raise, which would result in higher premiums for those individuals, as well as higher deductibles and out-of-pocket maximums. Without this change, more than 15,000 active state fund employees would have been affected.

“The impact of salary increases on the salary-based premiums has historically been a cause for concern among state fund employees,” said acting PEIA director Jason Haught.

The salary tier increases will become effective August 1, 2022.

Additional details on plan information, including salary tier amounts, can be found on PEIA’s website at www.wvpeia.com.

Eric Douglas
