Government

Applications Sought For Judicial Vacancy In W.Va.

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Associated Press
Published May 12, 2022 at 3:27 PM EDT
Gavel leaning against a row of law books
Heliopix
/
Adobe Stock

Applications are being taken for a judicial vacancy in West Virginia.

The vacancy is in the Seventh Judicial Circuit, which covers Logan County.

The deadline to apply is Wednesday. The application packet is available online.

Any application or letter of recommendation received after the deadline will not be considered, Gov. Jim Justice's office said.

The application and recommendation letters should be submitted to the Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission, c/o Office of the General Counsel to the Governor, Office of the Governor, 1900 Kanawha Blvd. E, Charleston, WV 25305.

Interviews will be held May 25 in Charleston.

Government Judicial VacancyLogan County
Associated Press
