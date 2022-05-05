© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government

Ousted Senate Candidate Asks Supreme Court To Halt Ballot Removal Proceedings

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Randy Yohe
Published May 5, 2022 at 4:07 PM EDT
29B_234_8048735_3769776250_4.jpg
Will Price
/
WV Legislative Photography
West Virginia Senate Chamber

The 8th District Senate candidate, Andrea Kiessling, wants the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals to keep her on the May 10th Republican primary ballot. On Wednesday, Kanawha Circuit Judge Duke Bloom ruled Kiessling did not meet the constitutional requirement that a candidate live in West Virginia five years prior to the election.

She asked for a stay to halt the court orders and filed an appeal to reverse the judges decision.

The original complaint said Kiessling lived in North Carolina for much of those five years and Bloom agreed.

Kiessling’s appeal argues the complaint came down too late, that facts of residency were not proved and that there is a post-election remedy that could be used for investigating possible candidate disqualifications.

Bloom ordered Secretary of State Mac Warner to withdraw Kiessling's certificate of candidacy, disregard all her votes and post signs at polling places declaring her ineligible for office.

A spokesman from the Secretary of State’s office remained concerned with possible voter disenfranchisement over the more than 800 ballots cast prior to Bloom's decision and said this was a precedent setting case.

After a Thursday afternoon decision by the West Virginia State Election Commission, Secretary of State Mac Warner said he would immediately have all election parties involved in the five county 8th Senate District (Roane, Clay and parts of Kanawha, Putnam and Jackson) begin carrying out Bloom’s orders.

Justices have asked for a response to Kiessling’s request for a Stay by 1 p.m. Friday.

Tags

Government Primary ElectionConservativeLaw Suit
Randy Yohe
Government Reporter, ryohe@wvpublic.org, 304-634-8123
See stories by Randy Yohe
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now
Related Content