W.Va. Secretary Of State Asks Judge To Wait On Primary Candidate Residency Decision

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Randy Yohe
Published May 4, 2022 at 1:46 PM EDT
West Virginia's primary elections are May 10th.

The West Virginia Secretary of State says a judge should wait until after the primary election to rule in a candidate’s residency dispute.

Kanawha Circuit Court Judge Duke Bloom asked all parties to file briefs Wednesday on how they think the case should be decided after a hearing held Tuesday morning.

The complaint claims District 8 Republican Senate candidate Andrea Kiessling violated the constitutional requirement that she be a West Virginia resident for five years before the election.

The complainant's attorney argued documentation proves Kiessling was a North Carolina resident during much of the required five years.

Kiessling’s attorney argued evidence shows the candidate maintained West Virginia residency.

Bloom asked that the Secretary of State’s office also offer an opinion.

That response said the 800 or so Republican voters that have already cast ballots as of Wednesday in District 8 must not be disenfranchised, that the complaint comes too late according to state code, and that Bloom should wait until after the election to make any decision.

