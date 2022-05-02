© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government

Energy Assistance Program Accepting Applications

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Shepherd Snyder
Published May 2, 2022 at 2:43 PM EDT
Woman and child wearing colorful pair of woolly socks warming co
Evgen
/
Adobe Stock

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is accepting applications for the Emergency Low Income Energy Assistance Program.

The program helps those with low income help pay their home heating bills. According to a release, eligibility for households is based on income, household size and whether the household is responsible for paying its own bill.

The maximum income limit to qualify is 60 percent of the state median income. Allowable monthly income for a one-resident household is $2,005 dollars. An extra $567 dollars is added for each additional person in the household.

Residents whose main heat source is gas or electricity are also required to provide their shut-off notice when applying for the program. Households that use other primary heat sources can qualify if their heating fuel is low during the application period.

Applications will be accepted until May 13, or until funds run out. Those interested can apply at their local DHHR office.

Tags

Government West Virginia Department of Health and Human ResourcesEnergy Bills
Shepherd Snyder
Eastern Panhandle Reporter, ssnyder@wvpublic.org, 304-433-4288
See stories by Shepherd Snyder
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now
Related Content