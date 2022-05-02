Energy Assistance Program Accepting Applications

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is accepting applications for the Emergency Low Income Energy Assistance Program.

The program helps those with low income help pay their home heating bills. According to a release, eligibility for households is based on income, household size and whether the household is responsible for paying its own bill.

The maximum income limit to qualify is 60 percent of the state median income. Allowable monthly income for a one-resident household is $2,005 dollars. An extra $567 dollars is added for each additional person in the household.

Residents whose main heat source is gas or electricity are also required to provide their shut-off notice when applying for the program. Households that use other primary heat sources can qualify if their heating fuel is low during the application period.