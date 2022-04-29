© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government

DHHR Gets Millions For Home Visitations

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Chris Schulz
Published April 29, 2022 at 5:05 PM EDT
parent and child reading with teacher support

The state’s Home Visitation Program received some financial help from the federal government this week.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has been awarded $2 million for the West Virginia Home Visitation Program to assist families in meeting their parenting goals.

The funding was received from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services through the Health Resources and Services Administration.

In a press release, Jim Jeffries, Director of the DHHR Office of Maternal, Child and Family Health said the money will be used to develop data and technology approaches that improve the overall impact of home visiting.

The Home Visitation Program provides families, particularly those considered at-risk, with necessary resources and skills to raise children who are physically, socially, and emotionally healthy and ready to learn.

Tags

Government West Virginia Department of Health and Human ResourcesU.S. Department of Health and Human ServicesParentsFederal Funding
Chris Schulz
North Central/Morgantown Reporter, cschulz@wvpublic.org, 304-284-1497, @SchulzReports
See stories by Chris Schulz
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now
Related Content