DHHR Gets Millions For Home Visitations

The state’s Home Visitation Program received some financial help from the federal government this week.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has been awarded $2 million for the West Virginia Home Visitation Program to assist families in meeting their parenting goals.

The funding was received from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services through the Health Resources and Services Administration.

In a press release, Jim Jeffries, Director of the DHHR Office of Maternal, Child and Family Health said the money will be used to develop data and technology approaches that improve the overall impact of home visiting.

The Home Visitation Program provides families, particularly those considered at-risk, with necessary resources and skills to raise children who are physically, socially, and emotionally healthy and ready to learn.