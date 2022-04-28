Investigation At Southern Regional Jail Wraps

The West Virginia Department of Homeland Security has wrapped its investigation into allegations at the Southern Regional Jail in Beaver.

Gov. Jim Justice ordered the investigation based on allegations that inmates are not getting enough water or toilet paper and that inmates sometimes have to sleep on the floor.

The report from Homeland Security, which oversees corrections in the state, concludes these claims are all false.

About 50 correction officers and inmates were interviewed for this report.

The full report is available here.