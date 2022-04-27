Upgrades Coming To W.Va. Turnpike Toll Collection Systems 

Toll collection systems on the West Virginia Turnpike are one step closer to what’s been called “critical upgrades.” The West Virginia Parkways Authority will continue to work with TransCore , a transportation solutions company, to complete the $24.8 million contract.

Overall the upgrades are meant to improve the toll booth experience in southern West Virginia.

Some of the upgrades include license plate cameras and expanding E-ZPass, an electronic toll collection system that uses a transponder to pay.

The work is also expected to create an easier application process for an E-ZPass and offer other forms of electronic payment. This could pave the way to cashless toll payments if the Authority chooses.

All four tolls are located south of Charleston, the state capitol. Tolls on the West Virginia Turnpike doubled in 2019 . Fees jumped from $2 to $4. The Parkways Authority still offers a flat rate pass for West Virginia residents.

State officials expected to remove toll fees after financial bonds were paid off. More than 60 years later, state officials keep the tolls, they say, to help cover maintenance costs and generate other revenues.

The work is expected to take 18 months.