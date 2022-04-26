Gov. Justice Appoints Lorensen To Newly Created Court of Appeals 

An attorney with private and public experience was appointed to the newly formed West Virginia Intermediate Court of Appeals. Charles O. Lorensen, currently a member of Kay Casto & Chaney PLLC, was selected by Gov. Jim Justice for a six-and-a-half year term.

Lorensen was the Chief of Staff for Gov. Earl Ray Tomblin, Cabinet Secretary for the West Virginia Department of Revenue, and Commissioner of the West Virginia State Tax Department.

The Court was established during the 2021 West Virginia Legislative session. It was created to hear the following types of cases:

Appeals from circuit courts in civil cases and those concerning guardianship or conservatorship.

Appeals from family courts, except for domestic violence proceedings.

Appeals from state agencies or administrative law judges.

Appeals from decisions or orders issued by the Workers’ Compensation Office of Judges after June 30, 2022, until its termination, and from orders or decisions of the Workers’ Compensation Board of Review after June 30, 2022.

Justice made three appointments late last year. One of the appointed judges, Donald A. Nickerson Jr. of Wheeling, resigned .

Lorenson is meant to take the now vacant seat but still has to be approved by the West Virginia Senate.

The panel of judges will assume their duties by July 1, 2022.

Lorensen’s term would conclude on Dec. 31, 2028.