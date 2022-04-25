© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Government

W.Va. Special Session Will Extend At Least One Day

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Randy Yohe
Published April 25, 2022 at 4:40 PM EDT
summers.jpg
Perry Bennett
/
Legislative Services
House majority Leader Amy Summers stayed busy during the special session call.

Day one of the legislative special session saw some bills passed, others still under consideration.

Gov. Jim Justice added one more last minute item to his special session call on 16 various issues. House Bill 217 allocates $250 millon from the Coronavirus Recovery Fund to be used by local governments, state agencies and nonprofits for infrastructure upgrades. This completed legislation is effective from passage.

Other completed legislation includes:

– House Bill 210, allowing hunting with an air rifle during small and big game hunting season

– House Bill 214, removing some prescriptive limitations on physicians assistants and registered nurses

– And House Bill 215, establishing a military expenditure fund that expands eligibility of an active-duty service member’s child or spouse for certain benefits.

Among the items still under consideration are bills establishing an economic development fund to provide more than half a billion dollars for development and transportation projects as well as a bill empowering an unemployment fraud investigation unit.

Randy Yohe
Government Reporter, ryohe@wvpublic.org, 304-634-8123
