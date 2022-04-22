North Bend State Park Renovations Mix New And Old

Another West Virginia state park is reopening after completing a major renovation project.

A ribbon cutting Friday at Ritchie County’s North Bend State Park celebrated more than $5.7 million in upgrades.

State Department of Natural Resources director Brett McMillion said the lodge and cabin renovations went down to the bare bones. There’s also a new picnic shelter.

West Virginia Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby said the North Bend upgrades create a fantastic mix of new and old.

“When you all go up and see the rooms, one thing to notice is that the original ceilings are still there,” Ruby said. “So it still looks like the Old North Bend that everyone knows and loves, but it’s had a tremendous makeover.”

McMillion says summer reservations for rooms and cabins at North Bend are filling up fast.

Named for the horseshoe curve of the North Fork of the Hughes River, North Bend State Park is best known for the tunnel-laden, 72-mile North Bend Rail Trail.