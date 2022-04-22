© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Government

Early Voting Starts Wednesday For W.Va. Primary Election

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Associated Press
Published April 22, 2022 at 9:48 AM EDT
People wait in line outside the Washington Park Library to cast their ballots on the first day of in-person early voting for the elections in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
NPR

All of West Virginia's 55 counties offer early voting for this year's primary election, which is being held May 10.

Early voting starts Wednesday and continues through May 7, including the last two Saturdays before the primary, Secretary of State Mac Warner's office said. Voters may cast an early ballot at the county courthouse, an annex or a designated voting location during normal business hours. On Saturdays, voting will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

West Virginia's primary is semi-open, meaning voters who aren't affiliated with a recognized political party may participate in the primary of the party of their choice. Unaffiliated voters must ask poll workers for the specific party's ballot they desire, Warner's office said.

More information about in-person and absentee voting and a list of early voting sites are available online at GoVoteWV.com. Voters can also check registration at the site.

