Voter Registration Deadline Is April 19

The deadline to register to vote, or update a current voter registration, for the upcoming May 10 Primary Election is April 19.

Voters who have moved to a different address, changed their name, or wish to change their political party should update their registration.

Eligible citizens can register to vote in one of three ways:

Online at GoVoteWV.com using a valid West Virginia driver’s license or state-issued ID number; Mailing a paper application to their county clerk (application form available at GoVoteWV.com or calling their county clerk to have one provided); or In-person registration including at the public offices of the county clerk, Secretary of State, Division of Motor Vehicles, public assistance offices, agencies serving people with disabilities, and military recruiting agencies.

Mailed registrations must be received or postmarked by no later than April 19.

For those who wish to register in person, check the local office’s business hours. Those registering online must register by the close of business of their county clerk’s office.