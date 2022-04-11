© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government

Thousands Receive Job Jumpstart Incentive Payments

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Eric Douglas
Published April 11, 2022 at 2:51 PM EDT
unemployment.jpg
Courtesy Bytemarks via Creative Commons.
/
More than 12,000 West Virginians have received bonus payments through the Jobs Jumpstart program.

In his State of the State address, Gov. Jim Justice announced an incentive program to encourage West Virginians to return to the labor force. The program is called the Jobs Jumpstart program.

Program applicants are required to maintain a job for at least eight consecutive weeks and average at least 32 hours per week. Once they complete that requirement, they are eligible for a one-time payment of $1,500.

Since we launched this thing in January, 14,687 West Virginians have applied,” Justice said. “And 12,533 have been approved.”

West Virginia residents who currently receive unemployment benefits, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) benefits and who obtain employment between January 1 and August 12, 2022, may be eligible for the Job Jumpstart Program.

It will continue on a first-come, first-served basis through August 12, 2022, or until funding is expended.

Tags

Government Gov. Jim JusticeWorkForce WVUnemployment
Eric Douglas
News Director, edouglas@wvpublic.org, 304-556-4946, @AppalachiaEric
See stories by Eric Douglas
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now
Related Content