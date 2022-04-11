Thousands Receive Job Jumpstart Incentive Payments

In his State of the State address, Gov. Jim Justice announced an incentive program to encourage West Virginians to return to the labor force. The program is called the Jobs Jumpstart program.

Program applicants are required to maintain a job for at least eight consecutive weeks and average at least 32 hours per week. Once they complete that requirement, they are eligible for a one-time payment of $1,500.

“Since we launched this thing in January, 14,687 West Virginians have applied,” Justice said. “And 12,533 have been approved.”

West Virginia residents who currently receive unemployment benefits, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) benefits and who obtain employment between January 1 and August 12, 2022, may be eligible for the Job Jumpstart Program.

It will continue on a first-come, first-served basis through August 12, 2022, or until funding is expended.