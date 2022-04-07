© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Government

W.Va. Stiffens Penalties For Fentanyl Distribution

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Randy Yohe
Published April 7, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT
Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, has been used for decades as a painkiller in the operating room.
West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Fentanyl is the leading cause of death for American adults ages 18-45

On Thursday, Gov. Jim Justice signed Senate Bill 536 into law, increasing fines and prison time for drug traffickers distributing the deadly opioid fentanyl in West Virginia.

Jeff Sandy, secretary for the Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety, said the harsher punishment will put a real fear into out- of-state drug dealers.

“What this bill does is this, someone from Detroit, Columbus, Cleveland, Akron, they bring drugs across the bridge into West Virginia,” Sandy said. “Their sentences are going to be more than doubled.”

The new law also increases fines and prison time for any adult involving a minor in fentanyl distribution.

This week, the CDC announced that fentanyl is now the leading cause of death for American adults 18-45 years old.

Government FentanylDrug ChargesPrison
Randy Yohe
Government Reporter/Producer, ryohe@wvpublic.org, 304-634-8123
