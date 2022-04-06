W.Va. Used Body Armor Going To Ukraine Citizens

Gov. Jim Justice ordered state law enforcement almost a month ago to collect surplus items. Now, West Virginia will ship used body armor to Ukraine citizens caught in the line of fire.

The project was led by the West Virginia National Guard, the Governor's Office and the Department of Homeland Security. These agencies joined with the West Virginia’s Law Enforcement Coalition, made up of local police and county sheriff departments along with state troopers, to send more than 300 body armor vests to the Ukrainian people.

West Virginia Sheriff’s Association Executive Director Rodney Miller said though the manufacturer's expiration date has passed, the items remain bullet proof. He said getting this body armor to war torn citizens may save lives.

“Those folks that are fighting for their freedoms that we see on the news every day,” Miller said. “It gives them a certain level of protection that is certainly better than no protection.”

Miller said the body armor will be shipped through the California National Guard - a group with direct ties to Ukranians in the most dire need.