W.Va. Last In Nation For Women In Elected Office

Less than 14 percent of West Virginia’s legislators are women, according to the Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers University. That is less than half of the national average of 31.25 percent as of March 2022.

Women currently only hold 18 of the state's 134 legislative seats: 4 senators and 14 representatives.

No woman currently holds a statewide elected office, and none has since Natalie Tennant was Secretary of State in 2016.

At the municipal level, 23.5 percent of offices are held by women statewide, ranking West Virginia 44th in the nation.

The study only looked at cities with a population of 10,000 or more, of which West Virginia only has 14.