State Tax Donation Option Helps Deserving Children

The state tax form offers an opportunity to donate a portion of any refund to the West Virginia Children’s Trust Fund. The grant making organization funds child welfare programs statewide.

In the past fiscal year, the fund provided $300,000 to support local programs, awarded 42 Partners in Prevention grants and has registered more than 30 years of preventing child abuse and neglect across West Virginia.

Wood County’s Lisa Weaver is the program coordinator for the Midtown Family Resource Center at Children's Home Society of West Virginia.

She said the programs throughout 55 counties range from child abuse prevention training and family meal plans to creating innovative school programming for underprivileged youth.

“We've helped to present the darkness to light curriculum, which is the sexual abuse prevention training program for community members,” Weaver said. “You can just use those funds in whatever your community sees as a need.”

To make a donation, you check the Children Trust Fund box on the state tax form. The money will come directly out of the tax refund. Find the options for an amount to contribute, and it will be taken out of any refund automatically.