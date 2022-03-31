© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government

State Tax Donation Option Helps Deserving Children

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Randy Yohe
Published March 31, 2022 at 3:36 PM EDT
our_children_our_future_t-shirt.jpg
Daniel Walker
/
West Virginia Public Broadcasting
The West Virginia Children's Trust Fund helps the most vulnerable

The state tax form offers an opportunity to donate a portion of any refund to the West Virginia Children’s Trust Fund. The grant making organization funds child welfare programs statewide.

In the past fiscal year, the fund provided $300,000 to support local programs, awarded 42 Partners in Prevention grants and has registered more than 30 years of preventing child abuse and neglect across West Virginia.

Wood County’s Lisa Weaver is the program coordinator for the Midtown Family Resource Center at Children's Home Society of West Virginia.

She said the programs throughout 55 counties range from child abuse prevention training and family meal plans to creating innovative school programming for underprivileged youth.

“We've helped to present the darkness to light curriculum, which is the sexual abuse prevention training program for community members,” Weaver said. “You can just use those funds in whatever your community sees as a need.”

To make a donation, you check the Children Trust Fund box on the state tax form. The money will come directly out of the tax refund. Find the options for an amount to contribute, and it will be taken out of any refund automatically.

Tags

Government ChildrenTax FormsTax Refunds
Randy Yohe
Government Reporter/Producer, ryohe@wvpublic.org, 304-634-8123
See stories by Randy Yohe
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now
Related Content