Telling West Virginia's Story
Government

W.Va. City And County Bill Pay Goes Online Statewide

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Randy Yohe
Published March 30, 2022 at 2:59 PM EDT
computer_email_typing.jpeg
Adobe Stock
/
You can soon go online to pay your local government bills

West Virginia will soon launch its new WV Go-Pay program, giving local government residents an online payment system for all their bills, fees and taxes.

Senate Bill 280, which passed in 2021, requires all West Virginia state and local governments to provide online payment options by March 1, 2023.

WV Go-Pay will feature credit/debit card and ACH processing and allows for daily direct deposits.

State Treasurer Riley Moore said the single location payment option gets West Virginia into the 21st Century, and makes local government bill payments more convenient.

“They no longer have to take time off of work and go down to the courthouse and spend time doing that,” Moore said. “They can pay for everything online.”

The on-line payment system comes at no cost to cities and counties. Moore said there may be a 1.75 percent fee for online payments, but he said some local governments plan to waive that fee

Tags

Government BillsCommunitiesComputers
Randy Yohe
Government Reporter/Producer, ryohe@wvpublic.org, 304-634-8123
See stories by Randy Yohe
