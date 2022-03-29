© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Government

W.Va. Residents Can Apply For Help Paying Water, Sewer Bills

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Associated Press
Published March 29, 2022 at 11:42 AM EDT
Water_drop_001.jpg
Wikimedia Commons

Applications are open for West Virginia residents to apply for help paying water or wastewater bills.

Department of Health and Human Resources officials announced Monday that applications for the federally funded Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program are open. The program will accept applications “until funds are exhausted,” according to a news release.

To qualify, an applicant’s annual income must be at or below 60 percent of the state median income. For example, a household of two's monthly income may not exceed $2,621. For a household of four, monthly income may not exceed $3,855.

Those interested in applying can call (304) 352-4431 or contact their local Department of Health and Human Resources office with questions or to request an interview.

Government Utilitiesutility billsWater UtilitiesWest Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources
