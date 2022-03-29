© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Government

Gov. Justice Vetoes Economic Development Bill, Calls Special Session

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Randy Yohe
Published March 29, 2022 at 4:22 PM EDT
Gov. Jim Justice calls a Special Session

Gov. Jim Justice has called a special session of the West Virginia Legislature for April after vetoing Senate Bill 729. The bill creates a self-sustaining loan fund with the West Virginia Economic Development Authority.

Justice said the bill had several technical errors that would have made it nearly impossible to use the money consistent with the intent of the bill. He said the special session is intended to fix those errors.

The governor said the bill is also intended to create a $200 million revolving loan fund for WV Department of Transportation to use for major road projects. He said he’s committed to ensuring the revolving loan fund remains in the bill.

This Special Session will be scheduled to coincide with the April Legislative Interim Meetings to avoid additional costs.

Randy Yohe
Government Reporter/Producer, ryohe@wvpublic.org, 304-634-8123
