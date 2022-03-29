© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Government

Application Process Expands For Homeowners Assistance Program

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Randy Yohe
Published March 29, 2022 at 4:20 PM EDT
Homeowners can get help from pandemic hardships

Homeowners who have struggled financially through the pandemic can now qualify for assistance through the West Virginia's Homeowner Rescue Program.

The federally funded program will help qualified candidates living in mobile homes, townhouses and duplexes with mortgage payments, utilities and past due taxes. The program also offers homeowner counseling.

Erica Boggess, the director of the West Virginia Housing Development Fund said the assistance process can begin through a variety of means and devices.

“Applications are now open, you can apply on your computer, a tablet, or a smartphone,” Boggess said. “Or you can request a paper application, if that's what you need.”

Applicants must be able to demonstrate a covid-related hardship, such as a decrease in income or an increase in expenses related to the pandemic.

For more information, including how and where to apply, go to wvhdf.com/west-virginia-homeowners-rescue.

Tags

Government GovernmentHomeAssistance
Randy Yohe
Government Reporter/Producer, ryohe@wvpublic.org, 304-634-8123
See stories by Randy Yohe
