Legislative Interim Meetings Go Back On The Road

The West Virginia Legislature’s Joint Committee on Government and Finance meeting schedule is set for the year. Two of the eight scheduled meetings are on the road.

House Communications Director Ann Ali says no bills are acted upon during the interim meetings. Ali said the joint committee of Senators and Delegates often hear presentations on issues and discuss how legislation is working, or not working. She said the interim process also provides a way for bills that die in regular session to be overhauled and come back stronger.

“The lawmakers can really pick some of those bills that they really liked or really wanted or really needed that maybe did not complete the legislative process,” Ali said. “They can look at what it needs and what they can do to make it a better product.”

This is the committee that controls the purse strings for the full legislature, so its membership includes the Senate President and Speaker of the House.

This is the first year since 2013 the legislature has taken interim meetings on the road. The schedule includes meetings at the Capitol on April 24-26, June 12-14, July 24-26, September 11-13, December 5-6 and January 8-10, 2023. The two traveling meetings are set for May 22-24 at WVU/Morgantown and November 13-15 at Cacapon State Park/Berkeley Springs.