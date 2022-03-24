W.Va. Returns $3.5 Million In Unclaimed Property Last Month

More than $3.5 million in unclaimed property was returned in West Virginia last month, state Treasurer Riley Moore said.

Moore said payouts are likely to go even faster if a new bill is signed and takes effect. The bill reduces paperwork required to complete unclaimed property transactions and creates an automated program for processing some claims, Moore's office said.

“Thanks to recently passed legislation, in the coming months we will be able to streamline the claims process so our citizens can be reunited with their money as quickly as possible,” he said.

Moore's office said it has also launched a map feature showing how much unclaimed property is available in a city or county. Users can also search by name.

Unclaimed property includes items such as financial accounts or valuables that haven't seen any activity for a year or longer, the treasurer's office said.