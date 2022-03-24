© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government

W.Va. Returns $3.5 Million In Unclaimed Property Last Month

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Associated Press
Published March 24, 2022 at 3:24 PM EDT
Piggy bank and savings.

More than $3.5 million in unclaimed property was returned in West Virginia last month, state Treasurer Riley Moore said.

Moore said payouts are likely to go even faster if a new bill is signed and takes effect. The bill reduces paperwork required to complete unclaimed property transactions and creates an automated program for processing some claims, Moore's office said.

“Thanks to recently passed legislation, in the coming months we will be able to streamline the claims process so our citizens can be reunited with their money as quickly as possible,” he said.

Moore's office said it has also launched a map feature showing how much unclaimed property is available in a city or county. Users can also search by name.

Unclaimed property includes items such as financial accounts or valuables that haven't seen any activity for a year or longer, the treasurer's office said.

Tags

Government Unclaimed PropertyWest Virginia Treasurer's Office
Associated Press
The Associated Press is an American not-for-profit news agency. Founded in 1846, it operates as a cooperative, unincorporated association.
See stories by Associated Press
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now
Related Content