West Virginia Unveils Vacation Guide Collection, New State Map

West Virginia Tourism unveiled its 2022 travel guide on Wednesday, or rather, its multiple travel guides.

Armed with $7 million in newly budgeted funding for promoting West Virginia as a travel destination, the state tourism department has gathered detailed demographics on in- and out-of-state visitors.

At the newly renovated Hawks Nest State Park, Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby announced a collection of four travel guides available this year. Ruby said these richly illustrated guides target a vacationer’s most popular interests, according to the research.

“So, we’ve got outdoor recreation, natural wonders, mountain culture and a new one for the nation's newest national park, the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve” Ruby said.

Each of the vacation guides feature QR codes that expand on the published articles and provide online access to exclusive content and trip inspiration from hundreds of tourism businesses across the state.

Ruby also gave travelers a sneak peek of the 2022 Highway Map. The new map features all of West Virginia’s state parks and forests, alongside important traveler information, must-see stops, and scenic country roads to travel.

“This is also something the Governor pushed us on,” Ruby said. “He wanted this to be a keepsake – a collector piece – and, along with our friends from the West Virginia Division of Highways, we came up with an absolutely stunning map.”

Ruby said the four travel guides will be strategically inserted into several national travel magazines. She said more than 100,000 West Virginia vacation guides will be included with subscriber copies of Southern Living and Real Simple magazines to encourage travel to the Mountain State.

Ruby said these travel guides are available to order free on the wvtourism.com website.