Interstate Exit Development Helps Attract New Jobs In Southern W.Va.

Omnis plans to manufacture modular homes called Composite Insulated Building Units (CIBUs). The new homes are said to be affordable, environmentally sustainable and energy efficient. Construction of the new homes can be assembled in days. The company is expected to employ 150 to 300 people.

Governor Jim Justice joined the Bluefield community Tuesday to celebrate Omnis Building Technologies ’ decision to manufacture products in Mercer County.

“Today is an announcement that’s so exciting, it’s beyond belief,” Gov. Justice said. “Not only for the jobs and the economic impact – which are great on their own – but these great people with Omnis are about to come to West Virginia and do something that’s truly revolutionary. It’s really, really special.”

Omnis promises to open a shop in Bluefield with a $40 million facility and create hundreds of jobs in southern West Virginia. The 150,000-square-foot building will be located off of I-77 at Exit 1. The contract to develop the interstate exit was just announced last month, realizing a project that’s been in the works for several years. Omnis says the location will provide convenient distribution opportunities.