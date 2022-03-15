Clarksburg and Lewisburg airports will continue to offer flights by SkyWest Airlines

SkyWest Airlines has decided to stop operating out of two regional airports in West Virginia. The decision would have stopped all flights from and to Lewisburg, but a federal agency has stepped in to prevent any interruption in service.

The U.S. Department of Transportation blocked SkyWest Airlines from ending service to 29 airports across the country including North Central Regional Airport in Clarksburg and Greenbrier Valley Airport in Lewisburg.

In their filing of intent to terminate essential air service, SkyWest representatives moved to terminate service on or before June 10 and citied “pilot staffing challenges across the airline industry.”

Monday’s ruling from the DOT blocked the termination until a replacement carrier can be found.

SkyWest operates in West Virginia under United Airlines and serves as an Essential Air Service to connect regional airports to the National Air Transportation System via hubs like Chicago O’Hare and Washington Dulles.

In a letter sent to Sec. of Transportation Pete Buttigieg Friday, Sen. Joe Manchin placed the economic impact of Lewisburg’s airport at $91 million, and Clarksburg at $1.1 billion annually. He claimed losing SkyWest’s services would cause irreparable harm to local communities.

Manchin also highlighted local efforts to help ease the national pilot shortage at Marshall University’s newly opened flight school, as well as Fairmont State’s existing school.