The Legislature Today is West Virginia’s only television/radio simulcast devoted to covering the state’s 60-day regular legislative session. Fridays at 6 PM on WVPB TV, Radio, and Digital

Watch Or Stream ‘The Legislature Today: Final Hours' Tonight At 8 p.m. On West Virginia Public Broadcasting

West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Published March 12, 2022 at 11:05 AM EST
Join West Virginia Public Broadcasting this evening from 8 p.m. to midnight for The Legislature Today: Final Hours.

Our award-winning news and production teams will bring you the latest action from the West Virginia Legislature as lawmakers wrap up the 60th day of the 2022 session.

Viewers can watch or stream the special Final Hours program on their local West Virginia Public Broadcasting station, The West Virginia Channel and on YouTube.

Find your local WVPB TV station here.

West Virginia Public Broadcasting will also be broadcasting floor sessions throughout the day on The West Virginia Channel and on YouTube.

The Legislature Today is West Virginia’s only television/radio simulcast devoted to covering the state’s 60-day regular legislative session.

