W.Va. Governor Orders Collection Of Surplus Body Armor For Ukraine

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said Friday he has asked state law enforcement to collect surplus body armor for donation to Ukraine in its defense from attack from Russia.

Justice said he directed the West Virginia National Guard and the Department of Homeland Security to coordinate with the West Virginia Law Enforcement Coalition to gather unused or recently expired ballistic vests.

The coalition consists of the state associations for chiefs of police, county sheriffs, deputy sheriffs, troopers, narcotics officers and the Fraternal Order of Police.

County sheriffs are accepting vests at their offices for pickup by the state police and the Division of Emergency Management. Donated body armor from West Virginia and other states will be transferred from a single U.S. collection point to Ukraine.