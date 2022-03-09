Foster Care, Diabetes Bills Stall In W.Va. Senate

Bills with big bipartisan support in West Virginia's House of Delegates are stalled in the upper chamber.

Senate Democrats held a press conference Wednesday to say two critical bills are on the chopping block. House Bill 4252 would cut costs for people with diabetes and House Bill 4344 would raise wages for child welfare workers. Both had overwhelming support in the House, but are now stalled in the Senate Finance Committee.

“We’re down to crunch time, it's Wednesday. If we can’t get something going here real soon we’re going to lose these two important bills that are important to West Virginians,” said Sen. Ron Stollings, D-Boone.

According to fiscal notes, the child welfare bill would cost about $10 million a year. The diabetes bill would cost PEIA, the state-run insurance program for public workers, under $200,000 a year.

Appalachia Health News is a project of West Virginia Public Broadcasting with support from Charleston Area Medical Center and Marshall Health.