Government
The Legislature Today Logo
The Legislature Today
The Legislature Today

Foster Care, Diabetes Bills Stall In W.Va. Senate

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By June Leffler
Published March 9, 2022 at 11:59 AM EST
Capitol Rotunda.jpg
WV Legislative Photography
The upper rotunda of the West Virginia State Capitol Complex.

Bills with big bipartisan support in West Virginia's House of Delegates are stalled in the upper chamber.

Senate Democrats held a press conference Wednesday to say two critical bills are on the chopping block. House Bill 4252 would cut costs for people with diabetes and House Bill 4344 would raise wages for child welfare workers. Both had overwhelming support in the House, but are now stalled in the Senate Finance Committee.

“We’re down to crunch time, it's Wednesday. If we can’t get something going here real soon we’re going to lose these two important bills that are important to West Virginians,” said Sen. Ron Stollings, D-Boone.

According to fiscal notes, the child welfare bill would cost about $10 million a year. The diabetes bill would cost PEIA, the state-run insurance program for public workers, under $200,000 a year.

Appalachia Health News is a project of West Virginia Public Broadcasting with support from Charleston Area Medical Center and Marshall Health.

Government The Legislature TodayDiabetesFoster Care
June Leffler
June Leffler is WVPB's health reporter.
