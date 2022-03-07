W.Va. Supreme Court Purchases Office Building For $7.5 Million

The West Virginia Supreme Court has purchased a building for judicial offices and the new Intermediate Court of Appeals.

Chief Justice John Hutchison said the $7.5 million purchase will save the court more than $800,000 a year in rent. The judiciary could break even on the purchase as soon as 2030, the court said in a news release.

The building, known as City Center East, was purchased from General Corp. of Charleston.

“The timing now is perfect," Hutchison said. "The building will provide modern working space for the Intermediate Court of Appeals in a facility that is easily accessible and has plenty of free parking. The judicial system and state will save money in the long run.”

The building houses 120 judicial employees as well as several court agencies that support the entire court system.

The Intermediate Court of Appeals is expected to have 30 to 40 employees and its own courtroom.