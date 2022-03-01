© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government
The Legislature Today Logo
The Legislature Today
The Legislature Today is West Virginia’s only television/radio simulcast devoted to covering the state’s 60-day regular legislative session. Fridays at 6 PM on WVPB TV, Radio, and Digital

Foster Care Reform Bill Offers More Than Pay Raises

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Randy Yohe
Published March 1, 2022 at 4:02 PM EST
Lindsay at desk (002).jpg
Janet Kunicki
/
West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Sen. Richard Lindsay, D-Kanawha, studies the Foster Care Reform bill

A bill bringing major reforms to our foster care and social services system passed the West Virginia House of Delegates 99-1. Some key issues addressed in the bill will affect thousands of our most challenged children.

Sen. Richard Lindsay, D-Kanawha, is a member of the Senate Health Committee, where House Bill 4344 now resides. There is currently a statewide 25 percent vacancy rate among Child Protective Services workers. In some counties, vacancies are up to 70 percent. Lindsay said that means the state’s 7,000 or so protected children are underserved at best.

“It keeps those folks from being as maybe as attentive as they would be otherwise,” Lindsay said. “Instead of having four kids to worry about or four families to worry about, maybe they have upwards of 10 or 15.”

The bill sponsor, Del. Jonathan Pinson, R-Mason County says 4344 provides a 15 percent pay raise in addition to the 5 percent raise proposed by Gov. Jim Justice. He said that should help to recruit and retain CPS and Adult Protective Services workers. Before the bill’s passage in the House last week, Pinson said an overhaul of the DHHR’s centralized intake system would put now splintered helping agencies on the same page.

“This will allow us to specifically identify where the needs in West Virginia are, and how to respond to those needs,” Pinson said.

The bill also creates a social services data dashboard for planning and preparation that would also be available to the public. This would be a website tool intended to better solve foster care and other CPS challenges.

“It’s all so they know what's going on,” Lindsay said. “So they know who to contact because what we heard during the interim committee was that that just wasn't taking place.”

After urging more reforms to the state's Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline without using legislation, Senate Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier, plans to introduce a bill amendment that would require that every West Virginia medical provider’s call about possible abuse go directly to Child Protective Services and to local law enforcement.

Other amendments to encourage staff recruitment and retention may be introduced.

Tags

Government Legislature TodayFoster Care SystemChild Protective Services
Randy Yohe
Randy hails from Detroit but has lived in Huntington since the late 1980s. He has a bachelor's degree from Michigan State University and a master's degree in Broadcast Journalism from the University of Missouri. Randy has worked in radio and television since his teenage years, with enjoyable stints as a sports public address announcer and a disco/funk club dee jay.
See stories by Randy Yohe
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now
Related Content