Telling West Virginia's Story
Government

Coal Miner Killed In Accident In Southern W.Va.

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Associated Press
Published February 28, 2022 at 1:32 PM EST
A coal miner died Monday in an accident in southern West Virginia, Gov. Jim Justice said.

Steven H. Hively, 52, of Philippi, was pinned by an air drill at Ramaco Resources’ Berwind Mine in McDowell County, Justice said in a news release.

Hively had 20 years of underground mining experience.

Ramaco Resources is a based in Lexington, Kentucky.

It’s the fourth reported fatality at a U.S. mine this year. West Virginia had two of those deaths and the others were in Indiana and Kentucky.

Tags

Government Coal Miner Deathphilippi
Associated Press
The Associated Press is an American not-for-profit news agency. Founded in 1846, it operates as a cooperative, unincorporated association.
See stories by Associated Press
