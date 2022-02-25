© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Government

House To Hold Public Hearing On Bill To Change Mine Safety

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Curtis Tate
Published February 25, 2022 at 2:05 PM EST
State lawmakers on Friday debated a bill to change mine safety inspections and enforcement that some said would weaken mine safety.

The House of Delegates debated HB 4840, which came out of the Government Organization Committee on Thursday.

That was too fast for some Democrats. They wanted more testimony on the bill, and offered a measure to send it to the Judiciary Committee.

Its sponsor, Raleigh County Republican Brandon Steele, defended the bill on the floor Friday.

“Now, are we reinventing the wheel here?” he asked. “Absolutely not.”

Monongalia County Democrat Barbara Fleischsauer expressed concern about the impact of certain words being struck from the current law.

“I don’t know how you can call them inspections if you take out the word inspection,” she said. “We took out the word enforcement”

The chamber ultimately voted down the minority’s effort to send the bill to Judiciary.

However, Steele said there would be a public hearing on the bill on Tuesday.

Tags

Government Mine SafetyCoal
Curtis Tate
Curtis Tate has spent more than 17 years as a reporter and copy editor for Gannett, Dow Jones and McClatchy. He has written extensively about travel, transportation and Congress for USA TODAY, The Bergen Record, The Lexington Herald-Leader, The Wichita Eagle, The Belleville News-Democrat and The Sacramento Bee. You can reach him at ctate@wvpublic.org.
See stories by Curtis Tate
