The Legislature Today is West Virginia's only television/radio simulcast devoted to covering the state's 60-day regular legislative session.

Glenville State College Is On Its Way To University Status

Published February 23, 2022 at 11:39 AM EST
A public college in central West Virginia could soon become a university.

Both chambers of the West Virginia Legislature unanimously voted Tuesday to approve Glenville State's university designation, effective immediately. House Bill 4264 is now awaiting a signature from Gov. Jim Justice.

Glenville State College was founded in 1872 in Glenville to provide instruction and practice for school teachers. It grew into a full four-year college by 1931.

After the vote, Glenville State President Dr. Mark A. Manchin said the transition to university status marks another “significant milestone in the trajectory” of the institution of 1,500 students.

“In the fall our students will be able to enroll in Master’s-level courses in education and, by this time next year, we hope to have six graduate courses,” he said in a press release. "That is of course in addition to our existing undergraduate programs.”

The first graduate-level program offered at Glenville State will be the Master of Arts in Curriculum and Instruction. The program will offer advanced education opportunities for teachers and educators who have already earned a bachelor’s degree in education and have a teaching license or certificate of instruction. The coursework will be fully online.

