Government
The Legislature Today
The Legislature Today is West Virginia's only television/radio simulcast devoted to covering the state's 60-day regular legislative session.

Foster Care System Overhaul Bill Passes House 99-1

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Eric Douglas
Published February 23, 2022 at 3:36 PM EST
Perry Bennett
WV Legislative Photography
Del. Jonathan Pinson, R-Mason, is a sponsor of House Bill 4344. He shared his experience as a foster parent and spoke in support of the bill on Feb. 23, 2022. (Photo taken on Feb. 18, 2021)

West Virginia’s foster care system has struggled to provide care for more than 7,000 children in the state. One of the biggest causes has been staffing shortages.

Now, House Bill 4344 is working its way through the legislature and, if passed, it could reform the system. The bill’s lead sponsor, Del. Mathew Rohrbach, R-Cabell, described the bill on the House floor Wednesday as a lengthy bill that does “a lot of things.”

The bill changes some outdated language in the state code and also requires the Department of Health and Human Resources to study the centralized intake system. That is the system where children who need support or protection under the state system are identified.

The biggest problem facing the Child Protective Services system in the state, though, is staffing.

The bill “has new language which directs that a pay equity salary adjustment and increase be provided to all direct service employees as defined by the commissioner working within the Bureau of social services,” Rohrbach said. The proposed salary adjustment is 15 percent for each direct service employee.

Del. Jonathan Pinson, R-Mason, supported the bill, partly from personal experience.

“I know too well, just within the last few weeks, what it's like as a dad to take in a foster placement, 12 months old, and to be excited about trying to help that child and trying to help the family that has lost custody of that child,” he said. “I know what it's like to see that child wake up on the first morning in our home, absolutely terrified, brand new surroundings, strangers, absolutely terrified.”

Pinson said the 15 percent pay raise would benefit the system.

“We have to slow the turnover rate in the state of West Virginia,” he said. “We have to fix the vacancy rate in DHHR which right now is at 30 percent statewide, in Jackson County, in Mason County, it's over 50 percent.”

House Bill 4344 passed the House of Delegates by a vote of 99 to 1 and now heads to the Senate.

Government Foster Care SystemCPSChild Protective Services
Eric Douglas
Eric is a native of Kanawha County who graduated from Marshall University with a degree in journalism. He has written for newspapers and magazines throughout his career. He is also an author, writing both nonfiction and fiction, including a series of thriller novels set in locations around the world. You can reach Eric at edouglas@wvpublic.org
