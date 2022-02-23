Cheat River Bridge On Corridor H Moves Forward

Gov. Jim Justice, Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston, U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito and Congressman David McKinley on Tuesday kicked off the construction of the Cheat River Bridge on Corridor H.

When completed, the 3,300-foot span will be one of the longest in West Virginia.

Corridor H is part of the Appalachian Development Highway System and one of the last segments to be built.

McKinley noted that the first piece of the road opened 50 years ago under Gov. Arch Moore, Capito’s father.

“If this Corridor H had been connected to Charleston, to Wheeling, or Parkersburg or to Morgantown,” McKinley said. “it would have been finished by now.”

McKinley was one of 13 House Republicans to vote for the bipartisan infrastructure law last year. The law will help enable the completion of Corridor H, which starts in Weston and goes to the Virginia state line.

The Cheat River Bridge will cost $148 million to build.

