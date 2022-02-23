© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Government

Cheat River Bridge On Corridor H Moves Forward

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Curtis Tate
Published February 23, 2022 at 11:59 AM EST
Republicans, led by Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., unveiled a $568 billion infrastructure proposal meant to serve as a starting point for bipartisan negotiations.
U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito helped push a bipartisan infrastructure bill through Congress last year.

Gov. Jim Justice, Transportation Secretary Jimmy Wriston, U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito and Congressman David McKinley on Tuesday kicked off the construction of the Cheat River Bridge on Corridor H.

When completed, the 3,300-foot span will be one of the longest in West Virginia.

Corridor H is part of the Appalachian Development Highway System and one of the last segments to be built.

McKinley noted that the first piece of the road opened 50 years ago under Gov. Arch Moore, Capito’s father.

“If this Corridor H had been connected to Charleston, to Wheeling, or Parkersburg or to Morgantown,” McKinley said. “it would have been finished by now.”

McKinley was one of 13 House Republicans to vote for the bipartisan infrastructure law last year. The law will help enable the completion of Corridor H, which starts in Weston and goes to the Virginia state line.

The Cheat River Bridge will cost $148 million to build.

Curtis Tate
Curtis Tate has spent more than 17 years as a reporter and copy editor for Gannett, Dow Jones and McClatchy. He has written extensively about travel, transportation and Congress for USA TODAY, The Bergen Record, The Lexington Herald-Leader, The Wichita Eagle, The Belleville News-Democrat and The Sacramento Bee. You can reach him at ctate@wvpublic.org.
