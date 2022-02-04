© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Government

Supreme Court Justice Evan Jenkins To Resign

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Curtis Tate
Published February 4, 2022 at 4:05 PM EST
"I'm the only candidate that's actually working with Donald Trump every step of the way," said Evan Jenkins, a congressman from the third congressional district who's running for the senate.
West Virginia Supreme Court Justice Evan Jenkins.

West Virginia Supreme Court Justice Evan Jenkins announced his resignation this afternoon.

Jenkins told Gov. Jim Justice in a letter Friday that he’s stepping down from the court as of Sunday. Jenkins told the governor he’s returning to private practice.

Justice appointed Jenkins to the Court in 2018, and he was elected to a full term that expires in 2024.

The Judicial Vacancy Advisory Commission will fill the vacancy, and voters will have the chance to elect a new justice.

Jenkins was previously a member of the U.S. House of Representatives from West Virginia and also served in both the state Senate and House of Delegates.

Jenkins, of Huntington, was West Virginia’s chief justice in 2021.

Before his appointment to the court in 2018, Jenkins ran in the Republican primary for the U.S. Senate. Attorney General Patrick Morrisey beat Jenkins and former Massey Energy CEO Don Blankenship.

Curtis Tate
Curtis Tate has spent more than 17 years as a reporter and copy editor for Gannett, Dow Jones and McClatchy. He has written extensively about travel, transportation and Congress for USA TODAY, The Bergen Record, The Lexington Herald-Leader, The Wichita Eagle, The Belleville News-Democrat and The Sacramento Bee.
