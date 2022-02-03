© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government

W.Va. Tax Revenues Far Above January Estimates

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Associated Press
Published February 3, 2022 at 11:20 AM EST

Tax revenues collected in West Virginia last month were more than 29 percent above receipts at the same point of the previous fiscal year, Gov. Jim Justice said Wednesday.

January collections totaled $573 million, which was nearly $137 million above estimates, the Republican governor said in a news release.

For the first seven months of the fiscal year, collections of $3.1 billion were about $531 million above the year-to-date estimate, the statement said. It's a record for total surplus through the month of January, Justice said.

Also in January, the state set records for the highest year-to-date amounts collected from personal income, consumer sales and severance taxes on industries such as coal, oil and natural gas.

Tags

GovernmentTax RevenueRevenue Collections
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now
Related Content