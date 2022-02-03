Historic Restoration Grants Deadline In W.Va. Is March 31

Projects to restore historic sites in West Virginia may be eligible for grants through the State Historic Preservation Office of the Department of Arts, Culture and History.

To apply, the projects must include restoration, rehabilitation or archaeological development of historic sites listed in the National Register of Historic Places, the department said. About $369,000 is expected to be available.

The deadline to apply is March 31. More information is available online.

Privately owned properties are eligible if there is evidence of public support or public benefit, the department said. Governmental properties that are not accessible to the public are not eligible.