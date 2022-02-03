© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Government

Historic Restoration Grants Deadline In W.Va. Is March 31

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Associated Press
Published February 3, 2022 at 11:41 AM EST
Hands holding money - United States dollar (USD) banknotes - money raising, funding & consumerism concept

Projects to restore historic sites in West Virginia may be eligible for grants through the State Historic Preservation Office of the Department of Arts, Culture and History.

To apply, the projects must include restoration, rehabilitation or archaeological development of historic sites listed in the National Register of Historic Places, the department said. About $369,000 is expected to be available.

The deadline to apply is March 31. More information is available online.

Privately owned properties are eligible if there is evidence of public support or public benefit, the department said. Governmental properties that are not accessible to the public are not eligible.

