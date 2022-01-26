© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Government

Appalachian Highway In W.Va. Gets Funding Boost

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Associated Press
Published January 26, 2022 at 11:56 AM EST
Corridor H
Skudrafan1
/
Wikimedia Commons

Construction of a portion of Corridor H in West Virginia is getting a federal funding boost.

Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito and Rep. David McKinley on Tuesday announced $37 million in funding for work this year on the project from President Joe Biden's $1 trillion infrastructure deal. It will provide nearly $200 million over the next five years for the four-lane highway.

Corridor H is among the last uncompleted sections of the Appalachian highway system proposed more than 50 years ago in the Kennedy and Johnson administrations.

The highway is intended to run 130 miles from Interstate 79 at Weston to the Virginia border. Proponents say it would open the rural region to economic development.

