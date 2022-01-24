© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government

Flags At Half-Staff To Honor Former W.Va. Sen. Joe Minard

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Associated Press
Published January 24, 2022 at 9:29 AM EST
Joe Minard.jpg
WV Legislative Photography
In this undated photo, Sen. Joe Minard speaks on the Senate floor.

Gov. Jim Justice said the West Virginia and U.S. flags at the state Capitol Complex will be displayed at half-staff Monday in honor of former state Sen. Joe Minard, who died earlier this month at age 90.

Justice also ordered flags to be presented at half-staff from dawn to dusk on Monday at all state-owned facilities in Harrison County.

Minard died Jan, 17, Justice said in a proclamation announcing the flag order. He served in the West Virginia Senate from 1990 to 1994 and again from 1998 to 2013.

Minard also served as a Harrison County commissioner and was active with many organizations in his community, Justice said.

Minard was a U.S. Army veteran who served in the Korean War. He was well known in Clarksburg as the owner of Minard’s Spaghetti Inn, Justice said.

Tags

GovernmentWest Virginia LegislatureWest Virginia SenateJoe Minard
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now
Related Content