© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Government
The Legislature Today Logo
The Legislature Today
The Legislature Today is West Virginia’s only television/radio simulcast devoted to covering the state’s 60-day regular legislative session. Fridays at 6 PM on WVPB TV, Radio, and Digital

W.Va. Senators Work To Strengthen Bill Requiring Cameras In Special Ed Classrooms

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Liz McCormick
Published January 21, 2022 at 3:18 PM EST
Amy Grady Senate Education.jpg
Will Price
/
WV Legislative Photography
Sen. Amy Grady, R-Mason, is a school teacher and one of the sponsors of SB 261. Grady invited the Bowdens to testify in the Senate Education Committee on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022.

The Senate Education Committee on Thursday passed SB 261, which would modify and strengthen a 2019 law that requires cameras in special education classrooms.

The bill now clarifies the procedures that schools must follow when dealing with the cameras. Some of the new procedures include designating a specific person, such as a building or county administrator, to review the videos. Another would require that any and all requests to view the videos must be permitted.

The 2019 law was originally put in place following alleged incidents of physical abuse and mistreatment of students with special needs in some West Virginia special education classrooms.

However, some parents have come forward saying the language of the law needs “more teeth.” Senators heard testimony in committee from Kanawha County parents Craig and Beth Bowden who said their son was abused in September.

“I think it's important for you to know that the abuse from this day, this one day that we got to view, included slaps across the face, slamming heads on desks, throwing children to the floor by the hair of their heads, forcing a child to eat lunch in the bathroom floor, and a countless number of verbal abuse,” said Beth Bowden to senators. “Without [the 2019] law, none of this abuse would have been caught. However, what we now know is that these cameras are not stopping the abuse.”

Upon hearing from the Bowdens, senators adopted two amendments to the bill – one that creates some accountability to ensure videos are being reviewed at least every 90 days, and another that would no longer require schools to delete footage after 90 days, but rather to keep all videos for at least a year.

SB 261 passed unanimously in committee and now heads to the full Senate for consideration.

Tags

GovernmentSpecial EducationChild Abuse
Liz McCormick
Liz McCormick is WVPB's Eastern Panhandle and Education reporter/producer. Liz is a native of Charleston, West Virginia and received her Bachelor of Arts in Communication and New Media from Shepherd University in 2014. You can connect with Liz via email at emccormick@wvpublic.org or on Twitter @LizMcCormickWV
See stories by Liz McCormick
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now
Related Content