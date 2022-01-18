© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Government

West Virginia Slated To Receive More Than $500 Million For Bridges

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Associated Press
Published January 18, 2022 at 1:14 PM EST
Bridge
Keith Srakocic
/
Associated Press

West Virginia is slated to receive more than $500 million to repair and upgrade bridges across the state, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Federal officials announced last week that West Virginia would receive the funding over the next five years, starting with $101.3 million for fiscal year 2022, the Charleston Gazette-Mail reported.

The state has one of the highest percentage of structurally deficient bridges in the country, according to an analysis of federal data by the American Road and Transportation Builders Association. The number of West Virginia bridges that need repair increased from 1,222 in 2016 to 1,545 in 2020, the organization found.

The funding comes from a bipartisan infrastructure law passed by Congress in November.

