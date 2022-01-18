© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Government

Deadline Nears To Apply For Storm Loans In 5 W.Va. Counties

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Associated Press
Published January 18, 2022 at 1:11 PM EST
Small private nonprofit organizations in five West Virginia counties have a few more weeks to apply for federal loans for economic losses from several winter storms last February.

The U.S. Small Business Administration said Feb. 14 is the filing deadline for the Economic Injury Disaster Loans from storms on Feb. 10 to 16, 2021. Eligible counties are Cabell, Lincoln, Mason, Putnam and Wayne.

Types of organizations eligible include food kitchens, homeless shelters, museums, libraries, community centers, schools, colleges and others.

The loans are offered to help the organizations meet needs such as ongoing operating expenses.

To apply online, visit DisasterLoanAssistance.sba.gov/ela/s under SBA declaration #16982, not for the COVID-19 incident.

GovernmentWinter StormDisaster LoanU.S. Small Business Administration
Associated Press
The Associated Press is an American not-for-profit news agency. Founded in 1846, it operates as a cooperative, unincorporated association.
